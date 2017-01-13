Javadekar attacks Samajwadi Party, Congress

Human Resource Development minister Prakash Javadekar fired a fresh salvo at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi for criticising the Prime Minister for announcing demonetisation.

He said, “Whenever Rahul speaks, we have benefitted and we welcome his speech every time (sic).”

The minister further said that the Congress, during its rule, had made residents wait in queues for essential commodities.

“Congress made Indians stand in queues and beg for essential commodities such as milk and kerosene, whereas we say that you don’t have to stay in the queue and beg. You will get your right. This is the politics of empowerment that BJP promotes, unlike the politics of entitlement of the Congress,” Javadekar said.

He also took a shot on the ongoing tussle within the Samajwadi Party. “This party (SP) has been busy with infighting. One cannot expect them to bring change in the state. They are busy scrambling for tyres and the seat of the cycle and it’s time that the people of UP remove them from power,” Javadekar said.

The minister also criticised Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, with reference to the recent Enforcement Directorate (ED) revelation that more than ₹100 crore was found in her brother’s account, post demonetisation.

“I have heard the news about ₹104 crore being found in Mayawati’s (BSP’s) account in a Noida bank. I am sure Noida residents are smart enough to grasp that,” Javadekar said.

Lastly, Javadekar also attacked the media, alleging that many sections were trying to paint the demonetisation step as a negative move.

“I was watching TV and saw a famous anchor of a news channel reporting from outside a bank, where people were standing in a queue. Suddenly, a man fainted on camera and the anchor got excited that he finally had some news to report. However, the man woke up the next moment and told him that he is diabetic and that is why he had fainted. He pledged his full support to Modiji and demonetisation. He couldn’t get his news because people are in full support of the government,” Javadekar said.

After his 15-minute speech, Javadekar left the stage in a hurry and refused to answer any questions.