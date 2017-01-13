Javadekar says India is digitally transformed after demonetisation

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his decision to scrap higher denomination banknotes, Human Resource Development minister Prakash Javadekar claimed that the country has been transformed.

“In the last two months, after demonetisation, the country has transformed completely. Poor people, including vendors, taxi drivers and fruit sellers, have supported this decision. Under the Modi government, the honest have nothing to fear, only the dishonest have suffered,” Javadekar said.

He was speaking at a campaign for BJP candidate and current member of legislative assembly Vimla Batham.

Javadekar said that 70% of the transactions at petrol pumps are now being done through digital modes. “Earlier, the people were sceptical about India moving towards a digital economy but the country has gone completely digital in the last two months. Earlier, petrol pumps used to make 20% of their transactions through e-payments and 80% in cash. Now, after January 2, when petrol pumps stopped accepting old notes, the digital transactions have increased to 70% of the total,” Javadekar said.

However, he did not divulge any other detail about the 100% digital transformation and refused to answer questions.

He said that the Prime Minister has uplifted the social and economic condition of farmers and that the BJP government is committed to serving the poor. “We introduced fasal bima yojana (crop insurance scheme) for the farmers and ensured that all farmers across the country can avail its benefits. Only the BJP can guarantee that the income of farmers will double in 2020,” Javadekar said.

Javadekar further praised Modi for saving ₹8,000 crore under urea subsidy. “Earlier, the urea subsidy meant for farmers was used by factories for nitrogen. Modi introduced neem coated urea that ensures a slow release of nitrogen, thereby increasing the productivity by 10%. This way, he saved ₹8,000 crore,” Javadekar said.

The minister also said that the BJP government has the people’s support.

“This government knows how to negotiate on behalf of the people. We called a meeting of the world’s top producers of LED bulbs and showed them the market potential in India. Today, a LED bulb that used to cost ₹300 is available for ₹75. Similarly, when Modi asked countrymen to give up LPG subsidy for the poor, they duly complied. This shows the support of the people,” Javadekar said.

Javadekar said that only the BJP can end the 15 years of misrule in the state.

“Our party has done good work in the state (when it was in power). The state is in a shambles under the reign of the SP. It is only BJP that can bring change to the state and end 15 years of misrule,” Javadekar said.