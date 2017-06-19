Jewar airport: Obstacles limitation survey report submitted

Another hurdle in the way of setting up an international airport in Jewar, Greater Noida, has been cleared with the obstacle limitation surface (OLS) survey being successfully completed.

Officials said the completion of the survey is a huge step forward as the survey team had reportedly found minimal objections in its survey.

A team from RITES Limited, the consulting arm of the Indian Railway, began the survey at the site of the proposed airport in Jewar on May 15.

In the survey, details of overhead electricity lines, religious sites, minarets, chimneys, tall and old trees, high-rise buildings, ponds, rivers and wildlife habitat related near the proposed site were taken into account. A total of 38 villages were surveyed by the team during the month-long exercise.

According to Yamuna Industrial Development Authority officials, the surveying team has submitted its report to Uttar Pradesh Civil Aviation Department director Devendra Swaroop.

In the report, the surveying team has mentioned that on the proposed land, a 6km long runway can be made over an area of 20km. Two reserve runways will also be made apart from the main runway.

Jewar MLA Thakur Dhirendra Singh also confirmed the news of the completion of survey. “The survey has been completed and, soon, the civil aviation department will conduct a meeting with the Union civil aviation ministry and chalk out the future course of action,” Singh said.

Construction of an international airport in Greater Noida was one of the major election promises made by the BJP in the UP assembly polls earlier this year. Singh said the state government is doing its best to “gift an airport to the Western UP belt at the earliest”.

“Chief minister Yogi Adityanath recently met Union civil aviation minister Gajapati Raju and emphasized on the need to construct an airport in Jewar. It is a long-pending demand of the people and we are hopeful that their wait is finally drawing to an end,” the MLA said.