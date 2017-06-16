Jewar gang-rape culprits will be nabbed soon, says UP top cop in Greater Noida

UP Police chief Sulkhan Singh on Friday said that the police will soon arrest those responsible for the recent Jewar gang-rape, murder and robbery.

“I won’t disclose the details of the investigation by the police in this case but we are sure of nabbing the culprits soon. We have reached a conclusion,” said Singh.

On May 25, a family from Jewar was waylaid by a gang of robbers nearby the Yamuna Expressway, after which the robbers allegedly raped four women and killed a man. The police received widespread criticism for their failure to curb crimes along the expressway.

The director general of police (DGP) met senior police officials under Meerut range in Greater Noida on Friday for the first time since his appointment to discuss the law and order situation in the western belt of UP, which is close to the national capital.

Gautam Budh Nagar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Love Kumar, superintendent of police (rural) Suniti and other police officials of Hapur, Meerut and Ghaziabad attended the meeting at the SSP’s office in Surajpur.

DGP Singh also spoke about the need to increase patrolling on expressways and highways in Delhi-NCR in the wake of increasing crimes. “We have also tried to increase the number of police personnel patrolling the highways and expressways near and in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. The number of PCR vans has also been increased,” Singh said.

Singh said that all efforts are being made to ensure that the law is enforced in the region and the residents are satisfied with the response of the police.

“This region, especially Gautam Budh Nagar, has always been sensitive due to past incidents. However, the response of police has been equally good to curtail violence and maintain law and order. We have also lauded the efforts of police in such cases,” said Singh.

The DGP also dismissed allegations that Saharanpur’s Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad is being framed by the police.

Azad, a lawyer turned activist, was arrested by UP Police in Himachal Pradesh on June 8 after being on the run for 30 days following the May 9 violence in Saharanpur between Thakurs and Dalits. He has been charged with instigating violence and enmity between groups through social media.

“The evidence, on the internet and social media, is on record. These allegations are baseless,” said Singh.