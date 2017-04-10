Jewar MLA to take up the case of Bhatta-Parsaul farmers with CM Yogi Adityanath

After the Surajpur court summoned 20 farmers of Bhatta-Parsaul in connection with the 2011 violence, Jewar member of legislative assembly Dhirendra Singh said he will approach the chief minister on the behalf of farmers to seek his intervention in the issue.

A group of farmers had protested against the summons in front of the district magistrate’s office on Monday morning. If the farmers refuse to appear before the court, their properties will be seized according to the law.

“I have assured the farmers that I am with them in this fight. This was not a violent incident but a revolution by the farmers, who were protesting for their rights. I will approach CM Yogi Adityanath for his intervention,” Singh said.

Bhatta and Parsaul, two hamlets of Gautam Budh Nagar, were engulfed in sporadic violence in 2011 when the then Mayawati-led government had attempted to seize farmers’ lands for setting up special economic zones in the area. At least two policemen and two farmers were killed, and the then district magistrate had suffered bullet injuries in the violence that ensued.

The police had booked 32 farmers for violence against state officials and police personnel under IPC sections 147, 148, 149, 153, 302, 307, 336 and 332.

Singh, a Congress activist in 2011, had shot into the spotlight after he ferried Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on his motorcycle to the two villages. Singh switched to Bharatiya Janata Party and won the Jewar assembly seat by defeating three-time MLA Vedram Bhati of Bahujan Samaj Party in the recent elections.

With the BJP government in the Centre and state, the pressure on Singh has increased in the wake of court’s order as he had catapulted himself into the national political arena in the backdrop of the Bhatta-Parsaul agitation.

The accused, farmers, had blamed Akhilesh Yadav’s government of inaction on the issue. However, Singh is confident that his party won’t ‘betray’ the farmers.

“BJP has always been a pro-farmer party and the protest took place as the farmers were suppressed by the government then. I am collecting the land-related documents of all the farmers concerned and will then head to Lucknow to plead their case with Yogi,” Singh said.