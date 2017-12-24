Journalist dies after falling from balcony in Noida

A 33-year-old man, who worked as a journalist, died after he accidentally fell from the balcony of the 4th floor of his apartment in Kendriya Vihar of Sector 51 on Friday.

Police said the deceased, Arpit Parashar was a journalist and was living with his family.

Parashar had received injuries in head and had multiple fractures.

Sub inspector Sector 49, police station Raghvendra Singh said they received information and rushed to the spot. However, family members denied to get a case registered.

Singh said the family also refused to conduct a post-mortem of the deceased.

Parashar worked for various media houses in Delhi-NCR on investigative stories in the last ten years.