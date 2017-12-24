 Journalist dies after falling from balcony in Noida | noida | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 24, 2017-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Journalist dies after falling from balcony in Noida

Parashar worked for various media houses in Delhi-NCR on investigative stories in the last ten years.

noida Updated: Dec 24, 2017 22:05 IST
Sohil Sehran
Photo for representation
Photo for representation

A 33-year-old man, who worked as a journalist, died after he accidentally fell from the balcony of the 4th floor of his apartment in Kendriya Vihar of Sector 51 on Friday.

Police said the deceased, Arpit Parashar was a journalist and was living with his family.

Parashar had received injuries in head and had multiple fractures.

Sub inspector Sector 49, police station Raghvendra Singh said they received information and rushed to the spot. However, family members denied to get a case registered.

Singh said the family also refused to conduct a post-mortem of the deceased.

Parashar worked for various media houses in Delhi-NCR on investigative stories in the last ten years.

more from noida
The future of studying: Learning everything the digital way
The future of studying: Learning everything the digital way
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you