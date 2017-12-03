Khoda nagar palika has no office for its newly elected councillors, chairman

It’s been a year-and-a-half since Khoda was declared a nagar palika, but it still does not have an office from where its newly elected members can work and conduct board meetings. For now, the 34 councilors and a chairperson, who were elected to the nagar palika on December 1, will have to function out of an old, two-room office.

Officials said that in absence of any proper building for the nagar palika, the work will have to be carried out from the temporary two-room facility at Prashant Garden locality. The other nagar plikas, like Loni and Modi Nagar, have proper buildings in place.

“We do not have a building or office for the functioning of the nagar palika. But we will arrange for a temporary place for oath-taking and also the functioning of the nagar palika,” executive officer KK Bhadana said.

The officials said that they have identified a piece of land for constructing the new building, but the work orders could not be taken up due Model Code of Conduct in place ahead of the local bodies’ elections.

“We have a proposal ready for construction of the new building on nearly 3,000 sqm. The land has been identified near the Khoda police station. The nagar palika board, when it is formed, will take a decision on the construction. The proposal will be cleared by the board at local level and the building construction may take 5 to 6 months,” Bhadana said, adding that hiring of staff will also be expedited now that the election is over.

Khoda was declared a nagar palika in 2016 but it is yet to get its basics right.

According to officials, the nagar palika has just two officers—the administrator and the executive officer. They have sent letters for providing the requisite sanction of nearly 803 staff. The local body is currently functioning with just 112 unskilled labour and outsourced staff, which is mostly the cleaning staff.

They said the required staff strength of 803 is needed for cleaning, health department, clerical work, tax collection, sanitary inspection and also for maintaining electricity and water supply.

In its first local body election on December 1, people of Khoda elected 34 councillors and their first chairman, Reena Bhati. Out of the total 34 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party won 24 seats while six were bagged by Bahujan Samaj Party candidates and the rest four went to independents.

Tucked between the borders of Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad, Khoda is spread over a 12-sq km area. It has an estimated population of over 10 lakh, mostly comprising of migrants. Khoda is popular as the largest unauthorised colony of Uttar Pradesh with around 2,200 by-lanes.