Licences of 3 Noida ration shops cancelled, that of 3 shops suspended after admin team finds irregularities

An administration team cancelled the license of three ration shops and suspended the license of three others in the district after finding irregularities in the ration distribution.

The team has been conducting raids in several rations shops under a campaign launched by district magistrate NP Singh to ensure that citizens are provided with basic necessities under the National Food Security Act.

The campaign was started in March and continued till mid-April.

“A total of 82 shops were inspected and 22 shops were raided by our team. We found irregularities in the ration distribution at several shops,” said Singh.

“We conducted raids to ensure that the ration shops provide basic necessities to the citizens. At various shops, we found people indulging in malpractices and ill-doings, so we took action accordingly. An FIR was also filed regarding this. During the raids, we recovered 42 quintals of rice and 48 quintals of wheat, which were unaccounted, costing around Rs 23,000,” said Singh.

“On April 8, we had conducted raids at five ration shops in Noida and Bisrakh, where none of the shops had any supervising official present to distribute ration commodities. We have booked the officials and prompt action will be taken against them accordingly,” said Vijay Bahadur, regional food security officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Singh informed that the district administration had carried a similar raid and inspection campaign in 2016 as well.

“Last year, we had conducted inspection of 1,002 shops and raids at 157 shops, where a total of four FIRs were lodged. We cancelled the license of 18 shops and suspended the license of 21 others. We also recovered commodities such as 63.5 quintals of wheat, 52 quintals rice, 59 quintals of sugar, 800 litres of kerosene and 27 LPG cylinders worth Rs 1,73,500 back then,” said Singh.