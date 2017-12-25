Magenta Line inauguration: People disappointed at Botanical Garden station as Modi leaves without greeting them

Chhedi Lal, who runs a tea stall in Sector 99, was among the crowd of over 2,000 people who were disappointed because they couldn’t catch a glimpse Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the Metro’s Magenta Line in Noida on Monday.

“We have been waiting here since 9 am to see Modiji and at 2 pm, we were told that he had left Noida in the Metro train around 12.30. He could have at least waived at us from the Metro platform.

Similar reactions were given by many who braved the morning cold and then a harsh sun for over five hours to see Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

“We have left our morning work schedule to attend this event. We were told that we will see Modi and Yogi,” Nadim Khan, a mason who works in Sector 8, said, adding, “But we are happy that Noida will see another Metro line.”

Hordes of people from across Noida assembled outside the Botanical Garden Metro station in Sector 38, blocking the busy road and occupied all possible space on the footover bridge, as security personnel struggled to keep the sea of curious onlookers from thronging the area. However, many were left disappointed as they failed to catch even a glimpse of the leaders.

Modi and Yogi flagged off the Magenta line of the Delhi Metro on Sunday afternoon which will directly connect Noida to parts of South Delhi.

The 12.64km section of the new line connects Botanical Garden in Noida to Kalkaji in southeast Delhi; seven stations dot this route. The entire journey on the stretch is expected to last 20 minutes. The line is scheduled to be extended till Janakpuri in west Delhi by March 2018.

Many Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) volunteers and workers were also present during the ceremony outside metro station. Holding the party’s flag, they chanted “Modi- Modi” and “Jai Shree Ram” as the duo flagged off the new Metro.

“We have come to show our support for Modiji and it is a matter of pride for Noida that both, the chief minister and the prime minister, have come to this city,” Subhash Nagar, a BJP worker, said.