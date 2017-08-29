Mahamaya Balika Inter-College and Vishwa Bharati win cross country racing

Around 400 boys and girls from 27 schools of Noida participated in cross-country racing events organised on Tuesday morning in the city on the occasion of the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand.

The events were organised by Rotary Club, Noida, and Society for Sports and Cultural Advancement (SSCA) at the Noida stadium. The two organisations have collaborated to celebrate ‘Sports Day’ on Dhyan Chand’s anniversary for the past three years.

“This is the fourth Sports Day event we have organised on the occasion of Major Dhyan Chand’s anniversary. Our intent is to provide a platform to young athletes in Noida to showcase their talent. We also intend to promote athletics in Noida,” said Rajeshwari Tyagrajan, vice president, Society for Sports and Cultural Advancement.

Along with government schools such as Mahamaya Balika Inter-College and Panchsheel Balak Inter-College, prominent private schools such as Delhi Public School, Lotus Valley International School, Cambridge School and Vishwa Bharati School also participated in the two racing events.

“We had asked each school send two teams (boys and girls) comprising five members each. Both races were held inside the Noida stadium. The racing track for boys was five kilometres long, whereas for girls, it was 2.5 kilometres long,” said Ashok Saini, sports coordinator, SSCA.

Dignitaries such as BN Singh, district magistrate of GB Nagar, and RK Mishra, assistant chief executive officer of Noida Authority, along with Anita Nagar, district sports officer, were present at the stadium.

Among boys, the 4th Major Dhyan Chand Inter School-Championship 2017 was won by the team of Vishwa Bharati Public School with Cambridge School’s team coming in as runners-up.

Read I Two held from Delhi for racing horses on Noida expressway

Among the girls, the first place went to Mahamaya Balika Inter-College with Vishwa Bharati Public School coming in as runners-up.

In individual races, Kanishka Tomar from Vishwa Bharati Public School, Udai Arora from Vishwa Bharati Public School and Sonu Nagar from Panch Sheel Balak Inter-College were adjudged as first, second and third place winners, respectively.

Among girls, Deepali from Mahamaya Balika Inter-College, Khushi from SD Vaidya School and Riya from Mahamaya Balika Inter-College were adjudged as first, second and third place winners, respectively.