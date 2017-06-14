Man posing as national youth leader held for duping people in Noida

A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly posing as the national vice-president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and duping people of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of providing them jobs in NCR and other parts of Uttar Pradesh.

The police said the accused has been identified as Dashinder Sharma, a resident of Hapur, who hails from Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh. Sharma was nabbed after the police received a tip-off that the accused would be travelling by National Highway-91. A checkpoint was set up on the road, under the jurisdiction of Badalpur police station, and accused nabbed.

Senior superintendent of police, Love Kumar, said that Sharma allegedly duped people on the pretext of providing them jobs and had also managed to print a letter pad of the party.

Kumar said, “A party leader had registered a complaint at Badalpur police station about his activities, following which a case was registered. Previously, he was involved in similar activities in Lucknow also.”

Sharma, a science graduate, who has also studied law at a varsity in Chandigarh, was jailed in 2010 in Lucknow for posing as an aide de camp (ADC) of the Maharashtra governor. The police said that the staff of the hotel where he had booked a room got suspicious of his behaviour and informed the police.

During the investigation, an ADC uniform was recovered from his possession. On several occasions, he had also presented himself as a senior official to take bribes from people. During questioning, the accused also told the police that he took money from government employees for transfers and postings.

Kumar said, “Sharma has been conducting such activities since 2010. He had also managed to print a letterpad listing himself as a BJYM office bearer to strengthen his credentials in the public eye.”

On May 21, Sharma managed to get a Toyota Etios sedan from a retired engineer, Munna Lala Sachan, of the irrigation department in Lucknow. Sachan believed Sharma to be a leader of the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party and he provided him with the car for his personal use.

However, Sharma fled with the car and found a chequebook of Sachan’s Canara Bank account.

He went to the bank and tried to withdraw ₹1.50 lakh with a forged signature but the signatures did not match and Sachan was asked to contact the bank.

Following the incident, Sachan realised that Sharma was an impostor and he registered a complaint with Lucknow police. The police recovered the car, the chequebook, four SIM cards and fake letter pads of BJYM from his possession.