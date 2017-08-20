Man thrown on railway track to get him run over by train in Ghaziabad, one held

A 32-year-old man was allegedly killed by three men after first injuring him and then throwing him on a railway track where a speeding train ran over him, police said.

On the night of August 7, the three accused men from Ghaziabad got into an altercation with the victim near Chander Nagar on before throwing him on the railway tracks.

In connection with the murder, police on Sunday arrested Sonu Nagar, 30, who is from Rampuri area in Delta Colonies, while his nephew and brother are on the run. Police said the three men are originally from a village under Kasna police station in Greater Noida.

“The accused run a dairy farm near the railway tracks and went into altercation with the victim while he was passing by their house. After the fight broke out, Rinku beat up the man with a rod and he fell unconscious. In a bid to hide the incident, the three men picked up the injured man and put him on the railway tracks at some distance from their house and waited for a train to arrive,” said Prashant Mishra, station house officer, Link Road police station.

“After some time, when the train arrived over the Delhi-Ghaziabad railway section, it ran over the injured man who met a tragic end. The three men later went to a nearby railway cabin and told personnel there that a man got overrun by train. The police was also informed,” Mishra added.

However, some of the locals who witnessed the altercation incident on the late night of August 7, informed police and also hinted at the foul play undertaken by the three men.

Based on local information, the police started investigation and also lodged a case of murder. They later came to know about Sonu, Rinku and Manoj being involved behind the incident. Police said that Rinku, the man who got into altercation with the victim, had been to jail twice and has a criminal background.

“The victim is yet to be identified but we are in touch with other police stations in NCR region to trace his identity. We have formed several teams to nab the two other accused persons who were booked for murder, conspiracy and destruction of evidence,” Mishra added.