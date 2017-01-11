Man wanted for robbery, murder of accomplices, held

The Noida unit of special task force (STF), after a brief gunfight, arrested a person for allegedly murdering two accomplices following a ₹50-lakh robbery. The accused, Saurabh Singh, was arrested from Surajpur in the wee hours of Wednesday. The STF personnel had deployed a plainclothes team in the area after receiving a tip-off about his visit.

The accused Saurabh Singh.

Police said Singh, along with two accomplices, had robbed a businessman of ₹50 lakh in Agra in December 2015. He was absconding since and was also allegedly threatening many businessmen in western Uttar Pradesh.

Police said that the suspect had allegedly killed one of his accomplices, Sonu, after a tussle over the distribution of the loot.

“After robbing a businessman in Agra, Saurabh and his accomplices had a fight over distribution of the money. Saurabh shot dead his accomplice Sonu and dumped the body in a canal. His body was recovered days after the incident,” Raj Kumar Mishra, deputy superintendent of police (DSP), STF west, said.

He said that another accomplice of the accused, Dinesh, who was also involved in the heist, was also found murdered in Fatehpur Sikri area of Agra. Police said they suspect Saurabh of having killed him as well.

“We got a lead about his (Singh’s) movement in Surajpur area. A team in plainclothes was deputed. The personnel identified Saurabh and signalled him to stop. However, instead of stopping, he tried to flee and fired at the police. Our team also retaliated and cornered him,” Mishra said.

The police recovered a .315 bore countrymade pistol and live cartridges from the accused.

“During his questioning, it was found that he had robbed a businessman of ₹50 lakh in Dhulia district of Maharashtra while he was on the run. He changed locations swiftly to evade arrest. He was produced in court and was sent to judicial custody. Efforts are being made to trace and recover the money,” Mishra said.

The state police had declared a reward of ₹15,000 on information about Saurabh, in relation to the ₹50 lakh robbery in Agra.