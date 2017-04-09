Married at first sight, Ghaziabad man robbed by wife before first night

Bringing a 2016 Bollywood flick ‘Dolly ki Doli’ from the reel world to the real world, a woman robbed her husband and her in-laws a day after she started living in their home.

Twenty-eight-year-old Satpal Sharma had married ‘Puja’ in a simple ceremony a week ago in a Gajraula temple and had brought her to his home in Ghaziabad. However, the woman made off with jewellery from the house before consummating the marriage.

The incident has left the victim’s family shocked. They were told that the 25-year-old woman had no parents and only a brother, who had attended the couple’s marriage.

Satpal is the eldest of three siblings and was unmarried. “The marriage proposal was brought to us by a person known as Maharaj, of Pilkhuwa. He approached Satpal and called him to Gajraula, where he fell for the woman after seeing her, and married her two days later, on April 4. He was told that she had no parents and he offered to tie the knot in a simple ceremony at a temple,” Shravan, Satpal’s brother, said.

“We were happy and celebrated the homecoming of the bride. Some religious rituals had to be performed on ‘Puja’s’ first day in the home before she could move into her husband’s room. However, even on the next day, she asked to stay in my room instead of staying with Satpal. I hesitated but allowed her. When I got up late in the night, I saw that she was not there. Upon searching, we found that the jewellery and other valuables missing from the cupboard,” Rinki Sharma, Satpal’s sister-in-law, said.

“’Puja’ was adamant that we show her the pictures of their marriage but the albums had not arrived. She also prepared the dinner despite our elders objecting to it,” she said.

The family said that the food prepared by Puja tasted bitter and was thrown away. “However, Satpal and my father ate it fully. We suspect that she had laced it with a sedative as my brother and father slept till late morning and did not get up despite telling them that ‘Puja’ was missing. She probably ran off with the jewellery,” Shravan said.

The family tried to trace ‘Maharaj’ but his phone remained switched off.

The news spread the locality and the family has remained indoors since.

“We sent our team to speak to the family. We will try to trace the middleman who brought in the alliance and also the runaway bride. It is also possible that they could have been a part of a gang that duped people in such a manner. We will investigate the incident,” Haridayal Yadav, station house officer, Murad Nagar police station, said.