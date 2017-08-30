Minister’s committee assures Noida homebuyers

The committee of three ministers appointed by the Uttar Pradesh state cabinet at a meeting held on Wednesday assured homebuyers that the state government is ‘determined’ to find solutions of their plight.

Industries minister Satish Mahana, urban housing minister Suresh Khanna and state minister (independent charge) of cane development and sugar mills Suresh Rana are the members of the committee that reached Greater Noida at 5 pm to meet buyers and builders to find solutions faced by the realty sector. The meeting was held in Greater Noida authority’s administrative office in Knowledge Park-IV.

The panel of ministers heard problems of Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway buyers.

“Over 300 homebuyers from Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway were inside the conference hall. The committee of ministers heard our issues one by one. The committee member and industry ministry Satish Mahana said the government is determined to resolve the issues,” said SK Nagrath, president of Jaypee Aman buyers association.

Homebuyers, who met the committee belonged to different housing projects of various builders including Amrapali, Unitech, Sikka and Jaypee among others. The common issues of the buyers are late delivery of flats, non-delivery of flats, dilution of real estate regulatory authority rules, registry on super area basis and negligent attitude of builders among others.

“We also demanded from the committee that it should ensure that the registry of flats should be executed on the circle rates that were applicable when the builder had assured them delivery of flat so that buyers are not compelled to cough up more money on stamp duty. Due to the delay in flat delivery by the builders a buyer has to pay more stamp duty because circle rates have increased since they were scheduled to get their flats. Why should we pay more due to the fault of the builders,” said Abhishek Kumar, president of the Noida Extension flat buyers association.

Noida MLA Pankaj Singh and Dadri MLA Tejpal Nagar were also present in the meeting.

Most homebuyers said that they do not trust their builders therefore the state government should take control of their projects and bring solution.

“There should be Central Bureau of Investigation and forensic audit of each builder because they have misused the money collected from the buyers. And it is high time the government takes over the projects because the builders cannot finish them,” said Nagrath.

Greater Noida has 203 housing projects out of which 82 are critical in nature and builders owes Rs7,200 crore debt to pay to the government. The Noida authority in around 90 housing projects needs to recover Rs10,215 crore land dues to from the builders. The Yamuna authority struggles to recover around Rs3,000 crore from 13 builders. In three cities thousands of homebuyers suffer as the builders has delayed housing projects for four to eight years.

“The committee is out to find solutions and give relief to homebuyers. We will not go back without giving buyers a roadmap for delivery of the flats or refund,” said Satish Mahana, industry minister.

The committee will also meet builders and share next plan of action on Thursday. Noida chief executive officer Amit Mohan Prasad, Greater Noida authority CEO Debasish Panda, Yamuna authority CEO Arun Vir Singh and UP industrial development principal secretary Alok Sinha were also present in the meeting.

“We demanded that the government should confiscate the property of Amrapali Group and refund our money,” said KK Kaushal, an Amrapali buyer.