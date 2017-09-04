Minor crushed to death at Dadri school in Greater Noida

A five and half year old boy was crushed to death after he came under the wheels of a Maruti van inside the premises of a primary school in Dadri area of Greater Noida on Monday morning.

Police said the accident took place around 8.45am, when the driver was driving the vehicle in reverse. The van had come from a local NGO ‘Bal Rasoi’ to deliver the midday meal for the school children of the primary school near Dadri tehsil office.

Police said the boy identified as Sachin could not anticipate the movement of the car and came under it. The school staff heard the shriek and spotted the boy was bleeding profusely. He was a student of class 1.

Sachin was immediately rushed to the Yashoda Super Specialty Hospitals in Nehru Nagar of Ghaziabad, where doctors declared him brought dead. Police said they were informed by the school staff about the incident after which they also went to the hospital and the body was taken for postmortem at the mortuary in Noida.

Circle officer, Dadri, Piyush Kumar Singh, said, “We are waiting for parents to file complaint after which a case will be registered. We took cognizance and the driver has been taken into custody. A police official has been deputed to meet parents and investigate the matter.”

A spokesman for the hospital said, “The boy had received severe head injuries, which resulted into death. It was a brought dead case after which medico legal certificate with details was given to police.”

Sachin’s father, Sompal, who works at a trader’s shop, was informed by his 11-year-old son about the accident.

MS Sisodia, a retired government official, said, “The family lives in my house as tenants for the last six months. We have come to know that Sachin had gone to toilet and when he came back, the driver was reversing the van that hit him. His elder brother who studies in the same school came home crying and informed us about the accident.”

Sisodia said that the boy was taken to Naveen Hospital and later rushed to the Yashoda Super Specialty Hospital in Nehru Nagar of Ghaziabad.

He said, “We reached the hospital where all formalities were completed. In the postmortem, a delay was caused as police did not reach on time with the relevant documents required for it.”

The family originally hails from Bulandshahr and has been living in Liyadar Ganj in Dadri.

Sachin has three other siblings and he was the third child in the family. Sompal said, “By the time we reached Naveen Hospital, he was taken to another hospital. He was very good in studies and teachers would always praise him. We came to know around 9.30am and the accident had taken place around 8.15am,” Sompal said.