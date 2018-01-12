Modi urges youth to become job creators at Noida event

Exhorting the youth to become job creators, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said those with innovative ideas will get all possible help from the government.

Modi was addressing a gathering of over 2,000 students through video conferencing on the inaugural ceremony of the 22nd National Youth Festival at Gautam Buddha University, Greater Noida on Friday.

Referring to those who are planning on start-ups, Modi said, “Do not worry. Move ahead, take the first step. The government is with you.”

The Prime Minister assured students interested in setting up new businesses they would not have to worry about bank guarantees, loans and heavy paper work as they would get all help from the government.

“We will handhold you. Then, you will be yourself capable of moving ahead,” Modi said.

Talking about the Central government’s Mudra scheme, Skill India and Startup India funds, Modi said that there are sufficient platforms to help young entrepreneurs with innovative ideas.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath did the formal inauguration of the festival in the presence of union minister of state for youth affairs and sports Col Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and union minister for state for culture Dr Mahesh Sharma.

Congratulating ISRO scientists, Modi said, “ISRO scientists have made us proud yet again. ISRO today created a century in satellite launching. Farmers, fishermen and scientists of the nation will be helped in getting ground details with this success.”

Appreciating the impatient behaviour of the youth, he said, “People say today’s youth don’t have patience. In a way, this factor becomes a reason for their innovation.”

Urging the youth to become job creators, he said,“We have to create the India that our freedom fighters dreamt of. We are born after 1947. Thus, we did not have the honour of taking part in the freedom struggle. But, we have an opportunity to fulfil the dreams of great men and women who devoted their lives for our freedom.”

Modi also mentioned mock parliament during his address. “During Mann Ki Baat in December 2017, I had called for organising mock parliaments in our districts. Such mock parliaments will further the spirit of discussion among our youth,” he said.

The Prime Minister also encouraged students to develop an interest in sports saying that it not only helps in keeping a person fit but also helps in keeping mind active and awake.

Yogi also urged students to follow in the footsteps of Swami Vivekananda and his scientific approach towards development.

He appreciated the presence of women students who came from various parts of the country to take part in the festival.

“I am so happy to see that almost 50% of the total students taking part in the festival are girls. The presence of girl students in such a number is the rising picture of India as it shows women empowerment,” said Yogi.

He asked the students to come up with solutions and resolutions through this festival to help the government in making India a place which the country’s freedom fighters dreamt of.