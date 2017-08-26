More generic medicine centres in Ghaziabad hospitals

In the coming months, residents in Ghaziabad will be able to get ample supply of generic medicines. The district health department has sent a proposal for opening of such stores at the MMG government hospital and four block-level community health centres in Loni, Dasna, Murad Nagar and Modi Nagar.

The officials said the district has only two generic medicine stores in Ghaziabad city and need more such outlets to cater to the large number of patients who arrive at government hospitals. According to official statistics, nearly 1,93,027 patients on an average, visited government hospitals in 2017 till date.

“The proposals have been forwarded to the state administration to get us the five generic medicines dispensing centres. The facility at the MMG hospital will cater to the in-patients of MMG and also to those admitted to the women’s hospital in the same complex. The generic medicines are affordable and will be of help to patients visiting the government hospitals. We expect that the facilities to be operational by the year-end,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer, Ghaziabad.

Apart from making the provision for better availability of generic medicines, the state government has also asked the Ghaziabad health department to send a list of essential medicines available with them at present.

“We have nearly 150-200 types of essential medicines available with us. The state government wants that each hospital should have 400 types of essential medicines stocked for patients. We have forwarded a list to the state officials and the additional medicines will also arrive soon,” Dr Gupta said.

Apart from the out-patient department, the three hospitals and community health centres in the districts also cater to over 7,100 patients each month. The average per month was around 6,800 during 2016.

The officials said the number of OPD and IPD (in-patients) has been rising every year, hence, the need to get proper supply of medicines available for different treatments.