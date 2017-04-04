‘Mosque worker’ who smuggled pistols from Bihar held in Ghaziabad

The Ghaziabad police on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly smuggling pistols from Munger in Bihar to districts of western Uttar Pradesh. A consignment of 12 pistols of .32 calibre, along with 11 magazines, was also recovered from his possession.

During questioning, the accused, Tahir Hasan, is alleged to have told the police that he used to work in a mosque in Muzaffarnagar district and smuggled pistols from Bihar using his cover. Officials said that he procured pistols from Munger, which is an infamous weapons hub, and supplied people with weapons for a price between Rs30,000 and Rs60,000.

“Tahir Hasan was previously tracked by the Muzaffarnagar crime branch as well. In 2016, he escaped a police raid, in which five members of his gang were arrested from Sherpur village. Nine pistols were recovered in the raid from those arrested. After his arrest in Ghaziabad, we also got calls from Delhi Police as they also wanted to know about him,” Deepak Kumar, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Ghaziabad, said.

The SSP said that he also received inputs about Hasan from intelligence agencies in 2016 when he was posted in Muzaffarnagar. The officials said that the accused had supplied nearly 500 pistols so far and always refused to sell single pieces.

“He would provide customers only in bulk, at least four to five, at a time. The members of his gang shipped the pistols through the use of public transport such as buses and trains from Bihar. He was arrested from NH-24 near Vijay Nagar when he was about to board a bus to Pari Chowk in Greater Noida. We deployed a decoy customer and lured him,” the SSP said.

Hasan said that Shamim, one of the members of his gang, usually brought pistols from Bihar and supplied it to sellers in western UP districts.

“A pistol earned me Rs3,000-4,000 per piece. The profit margin goes up according to the customer. Since I worked in a mosque, people never suspected that I could be doing such work,” he said.