Mutual friends of Noida double murder accused, victims left shocked

Relatives and workers of Jolly and Khurana said that the Tuesday night incident has left them shocked as Jolly and Khurana were known as good business partners.

Fifty-year-old Rajesh Jolly, who allegedly killed his business partner’s wife and son, is battling for life at Kailash Hospital in Sector 27. Doctors attending to him said that he has suffered ‘traumatic brain injuries’ and continues to be critical.

Jolly is a property dealer from Agra and settled in Delhi 20 years ago. Khurana’s relatives said that he had shifted to Delhi due to land disputes in Agra.

His expertise in real estate business brought him in contact with Khurana. Due to their friendship, the duo worked together in Delhi-NCR, where there was a real estate boom in the last two decades.

Jolly owns a house in Mayur Vihar Phase-1 in Delhi, where he lives with his wife, mother and his 14-year-old son, who studies at Amity International School in Sector 44 of Noida.

Khurana’s friends and relatives said that Jolly was always looking for opportunities to invest money. He would lend money to people who wanted to buy properties. Since many people would visit Khurana to take money on interest, Jolly would also pitch in with his resources, Khurana’s relatives told HT, at the mortuary in Sector 94.

Tejpal Singh Rajput, who works with Ajay Khurana, said, “The rates of properties declined considerably in the last few years, particularly after demonetisation in last November. These days, only a handful people are buying properties and Jolly used to approach Ajay for investing his money on interest. We heard Ajay telling him that there were no takers these days. We were not clear about his motive.”

Rajput said he always found Jolly very cordial with Khurana. “Jolly never had any fight or dispute with him. It is the first time that I the ugly side of Jolly has come to the fore,” he said.

After the incident, a police team visited Jolly’s house in Mayur Vihar but his family was unaware of the incident. His wife and son said that he had gone out for work.

“Jolly’s family had a good relationship with the Khuranas. The incident has even shocked Jolly’s wife also and the entire locality where Khurana and Jolly were known as good business partners,” said Manish Khurana, Ajay’s nephew.