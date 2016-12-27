National floorball tournament held in Greater Noida

Teams from Karnataka and Delhi emerged as winners in the men and women categories, respectively, in the finals of the 11th National Floorball Tournament organised at Gautam Budh Nagar University indoor stadium on Monday.

The four-day tournament saw participation by 1,000 sportspersons from 20 states.

The tournament had four categories — under 14 boys and girls as group 1, under-17 boys and girls as group 2, under-19 boys and girls as group 3 and open men and women as group 4.

On Monday, Karnataka beat Jharkhand by 4-2, Delhi beat Haryana by 5-4 in the open group category.

Meanwhile, Delhi beat Karnataka by 6-0 in the under-19 boys category and Tamil Nadu beat Maharashtra 4-3 in the under-19 girls category.

Delhi beat Haryana in the under-17 boys category and Maharashtra beat Gujarat by 3-2 in the under-17 girls category.

Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 2-0 in the under-14 boys category and Tamil Nadu beat Delhi by 2-0 in the under-14 girls category.

This is for the first time that a floorball tournament was held in Greater Noida.

Floorball, as a sport, began in Sweden in 1986 and today this sports is played in more than 60 countries across the world.

Floorball is a variation of floor hockey game played among five field players and a goalkeeper from each side. It is played indoors with a stick blade and a plastic ball where the competitors attempt to score goals against each other. The duration of the game is three periods of 20 minutes each.

“Floorball has become extremely popular in the past few years in India. Today, it is being played in schools, colleges and clubs. One of the reasons behind its popularity is that this sport doesn’t require expensive equipment and can be played indoors,” said Prabhat Kumar, president, Indian Floorball Federation.

The tournament was inaugurated by wrestler Babita Nagar who encouraged the sportspersons to give their best during the matches.

“Sports not only develops you physically but also mentally as the brain becomes sharper during the high-intensity games. It is important that women come forward and learn these sports,” said Nagar.