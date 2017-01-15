NEA steps up effort to open bank accounts for its workers

The Noida Entrepreneurs Association (NEA) has asked its members to help all remaining workers in their factories open bank accounts at the earliest. It sent an email to all member units asking them to get in touch with bank officials in their respective areas and expedite the process of opening accounts for their employees.

The district administration of Gautam Budh Nagar on Wednesday directed the NEA members and bank officials to work in close coordination to open accounts for their employees on a priority basis.

Vipin Malhan, president of the NEA, said, “Following directions from the administration, our members have started working on it (opening accounts for employees). We are conducting a survey of employees who do not have bank accounts and have urged bank officials to help them open accounts without having to furnish their PAN cards or suggest a way to bring them into the banking system. We have also requested private banks to open zero balance account for our workers. The administration has also promised to help us in this direction.”

However, the NEA said private banks aren’t willing to open zero balance accounts for workers under its member units.

“We have, so far, managed to open accounts for 40,000 employees. However, there are still three lakh workers who need bank accounts of their own. We are compiling factory-wise data for exact figures,” Malhan said.

The district administration has also appealed to banks, both public and private, to open at least one lakh accounts for unbanked people every month. The Noida district is home to at least 687 bank branches, both public and private.

BK Rai, deputy labour commissioner, Gautam Budh Nagar, said, “Private banks aren’t willing to help us open zero balance accounts for our workers. The public banks are largely under-staffed and cannot expedite the process of opening accounts. The banks have also sought PAN cards and those who don’t have them will have to fill out forms for opening accounts. Most of our workers don’t have PAN cards.”

AK Singh, the manager of a top bank in the district, said, “We’ve assured the administration of all possible help in this direction.”