New Noida authority chief tells staff to end corruption

Assuming office on Thursday, Noida and Greater Noida authority’s new chief executive officer, Amit Mohan Prasad, directed the staff to stop corrupt practices and ensure the public is not harassed.

After taking charge in the authority’s sector 6 office, the chief executive officer (CEO) inspected all departments, including commercial, planning, institutional, law, property management, engineering and financial among others. He met all department heads of group housing, commercial, residential and institutional wings.

“He directed all department officials to ensure the public faced no problems in getting their work done at the authority’s offices. He said Noida is notorious for big corruption cases and had become synonymous with graft. We all should work to erase that image of Noida,” said a senior official, who attended the meeting and requested anonymity.

The CEO directed all officials to affix a notice outside each office, telling visitors about the citizen charter.

“He has directed all officials to inform each applicant about how much time it takes to get a particular work done. He asked us to deliver each service in a time-bound manner. For example, services such as transfer of memorandum, mortgage permission and building map sanction, etc, should be executed in a time-bound manner so that an application does not have to visit the authority office again and again,” said an official.

Prasad said all unnecessary practices that cause harassment to applicants should be done away with.

At present, if a resident needs to construct their house in a residential sector, they have to seek approvals from the residents’ welfare association that charges a certain amount for the nod.

“The CEO has asked us to remove that practice because it results in harassment of the public,” said official.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath had made it clear that corruption practices should be stopped in all government offices, including Noida or Greater Noida, said officials.

After joining office, the CEO said he will share his vision for the two cities next week.

“I am learning about the functioning of each department. I am talking to department heads to understand their issues in detail. Since I am new, I will have to understand things in detail. Once I am ready, I will share my vision with public next week,” Prasad told HT.