NGT orders action against encroachments on Arthala lake in Ghaziabad

The National Green Tribunal has directed civic bodies in Ghaziabad to take action against the rampant dumping of waste and encroachments on Arthala lake located close to the Hindon river.

A bench headed by Justice Jawad Rahim asked the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) and other authorities to expeditiously look into the issue and restore the lake to its natural form.

“The GDA and other respondents concerned may take appropriate action to prevent any encroachment,” the bench said.

The matter is fixed for hearing on September 14.

The order came while hearing a plea by NGO SPENBIO seeking removal of all illegal constructions and encroachments on Arthala lake in Ghaziabad and alleged that a distillery and hospital were discharging untreated effluents in the lake.

“The encroachments, illegal constructions and unauthorised occupation on Arthala lake are resulting in environmental degradation and causing hazard to public health,” it said.

The NGO had contended that residents of the area have lodged several complaints about encroachments on the Arthala lake with the Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam, the District Magistrate and the Senior Superintendent of Police but no action has been taken by any of these agencies against the violators.

“Instead of taking action against encroachers, Ghaziabad Development Authority is illegally constructing an underpass on Khasra no 1446 of the lake and more than 10 pillars have been erected on the elevated road of 18 km without environment clearance from the State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority on the land of lake, violating Wetland (Conservation and Management) Rules 2010 and Section 132 of the UP Zamindari Abolition and Land Reforms Act 1950,” it had submitted.