Nithari killing case No.9: Pandher and domestic help Koli given death

A CBI court in Ghaziabad has sentenced Surendra Koli and Moninder Singh Pandher to death in one of the 16 infamous Nithari murder cases.

Pronouncing the judgment, CBI special judge PK Tiwari noted that Koli and Pandher were involved in the rape and murder of a 25-year-old housemaid in 2006, and they deserved to be punished in the strictest manner.

This is the ninth of the 16 cases in which prime accused Koli has been held guilty for rape, murder and destruction of evidence. The CBI did not chargesheet Pandher in the case but he was summoned as co-accused by the CBI court in December 2007. Out of the nine cases, this is the third case involving both Koli and Pandher.

“The victim was a domestic help and went missing on October 12, 2006. She was identified by her clothes which were found from the human remains recovered from the closed gallery behind the D-5, Sector 31, Noida, house of Pandher,” said JP Sharma, CBI special public prosecutor.

The Nithari killings came to light in December 2006 when the Noida police discovered skulls and skeletal remains of 16 persons, mostly children, from thebackyard of Pandher’s home in Noida’s Nithari. Police found the mortal remains while investigating the mysterious disappearance of children and young women in the area.

The investigation revealed that Koli allegedly lured women and children inside Pandher’s house, where he attempted rape and then dismembered bodies of victims before throwing their body parts in the drain near the house. It is also alleged that he cooked and ate the body parts of the victims.

After initial investigation in the killings by the UP police, the CBI took over the investigation and filed chargesheets in 16 of the 19 cases. Koli has already been sentenced to death in eight out of 16 cases.

In the first case decided in February 2009, both Koli and Pandher were awarded death . However, Pandher was acquitted of all charges following an appeal at Allahabad high court. Later, in January 2015, Koli’s death penalty was commuted to life imprisonment by the high court.

(With inputs from IANS)