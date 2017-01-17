No nomination paper filed in Ghaziabad on Day 1

On the first day of filing nominations in Ghaziabad, on Tuesday, not one candidate showed up to file their papers. However, more than 30 representatives of candidates arrived at the district election office to collect forms on the day.

Of those who visited or sent their representatives to collect forms on Day 1 were both party candidates and Independents. Among the top nominees who had their forms collected on Tuesday were BJP’s Nand Kishor and the SP’s Virendra Yadav, Rashid Malik and Ram Asre Sharma. While Kishor’s name was declared on Monday evening, the others were named in the two previous lists released by the SP. They are to contest the Sahibabad, Loni and Modi Nagar assembly seats respectively.

“Both Rashid Malik and Nand Kishor not only collected nomination forms on the first day, but also paid their deposit money. The deposit money has to be paid before the filing of nomination,” an additional returning officer for Loni assembly segment said.

During the filing of nomination, the candidates are required to bring along their respective proposers before the election officers. While the national and regional party nominees could make do with one proposer, the Independent candidates are required to bring along 10. The proposers should be residents of the same seat that the nominees are to contest, polling officials said.

According to official records, a total of 11 purchased nomination forms for Sahibabad assembly segment, while two each were collected by nominees from Loni and Murad Nagar segments. Ten nomination papers were purchased for Ghaziabad seat and six were collected for candidates from Modi Nagar constituency.

There was heavy police deployment both inside and outside the Ghaziabad district headquarters and the provincial armed constabulary was also kept on standby as the process of nomination filing began at about 11 am. Movement of vehicles and unauthorised persons was restricted.