No sign of flats even after paying 90% cost, homebuyers protest outside Jaypee office in Noida

Angry over the delay in getting possession of flats, over 70 home buyers on Saturday staged a protest outside the office of Jaypee builders in Sector 128. The homebuyers alleged that they have paid 90% of total flat cost to the builders, but their residences were not ready to move in.

The protesters, who booked flats in the 19 towers at Jaypee Greens Wish Town in Sector 128, gathered outside the builder’s office at 10:30am. They tried to meet the directors and senior management officials, but the security guards did not allow them to enter.

As the protest against the builder continued for more than two hours, two officials called them inside and allegedly locked them up. Protesters claimed that they tried to highlight

their grievances, but no one paid any heed.

“After two hours, Manoj Gaur came to us. We all were told that a meeting would be held on May 6 during which the status of project execution will be discussed with us. On his assurance, we will wait till May 6,” said Ajay Koul, a home buyer.

Koul said that the Uttar Pradesh government should formulate a policy so that builders can be held accountable and action be taken against them in case of delays in project completion and handing over of flats.

Most of the protesters have booked flats in Kensington Park-1, 2 and 3 at Jaypee Greens Wish Town in Sector 128. They said the booking began in 2009-2010 and they were scheduled to get possession in 2013.

Protesters said they held a meeting with the Jaypee management on February 25 during which homebuyers were told that the Kensington Park-1, 2 and 3 would be completed by May, August and December 2017, respectively. However, not a single flat is ready and no construction is going on, they added.

Reshma Idnani, one of the protesters who had booked a flat in 2008 at Pavilion Heights, said her flat, the possession of which was promised by April 2010, is still not ready.

She said, “We have paid

₹1.25 crore and no work is going on at the site. Due to the delay, my husband went into depression and died in December 2010. We lost our business also. I’m going through tough times to pay rent on a flat in Saket.”

Protesters also raised slogans against Jaypee builders for allegedly cheating them. They alleged that the builder has taken

₹25,000 crore from buyers as payment for flats without delivering the units. They termed the entire exercise “a scam”.

They said that the government should focus on the issue as homebuyers who have paid hard-earned money for flats are still waiting to take possession.

When contacted, Ashok Khera, vice-president of Jaypee Group, refused comment and denied any knowledge about the protest. Other officials could not be contacted. However, police had also arrived at the spot.