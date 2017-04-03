No space to park in Noida Sector 18: Wait till July 31, says authority

Visitors to the biggest commercial hub of Noida — Sector 18 market — will have to bear with parking blues for a few more months. The revised schedule, issued by the Noida authority, for completion of the eight-level parking lot to accommodate over 3,000 cars has set a deadline of July 31.

Currently, the parking area in Sector 18 market is filled to capacity and parking often spills over on to roads, causing difficulties for visitors and traders, particularly during weekends. It also becomes very difficult for pedestrians to navigate the busy market.

The multilevel parking, which had missed several deadlines in the past, will be ready by July 31, as per the revised schedule.

“Nearly 87% of the work on the parking lot is already complete and we are trying our best to finish the project in the next few months,” said A K Srivastava, additional chief executive officer, Noida authority.

In May 2015, the Noida authority had partially opened paid parking on its two levels while the building was still under construction.

However, KR Chitra, a resident, moved Allahabad High Court in September 2015 and obtained a stay on the grounds that it was unsafe to use the building for parking while it was still being built.

Disposing of the matter on February 4, the high court directed the Noida authority to complete the project fast and not to allow parking until the work is over.

Work on the Sector 18 parking lot started on July 22, 2013, and it was to be ready by July 2015. When asked about the delay in the completion of the facility, Srivastava said,“There were various reasons for the delay. But that is a thing of the past. We have committed to the industrial development minister (Satish Mahana) during his visit here that the facility will be completed by July 31. We are sure to meet the deadline.”

Besides the ongoing work on the multilevel parking lot in Sector 18, Noida authority is also constructing multilevel parking lots in Sector 16A and Sector 38A.

The three-level parking lot with a parking capacity of 1,400 four-wheelers in Sector 16A is scheduled to be completed by June 30. The facility is likely to end the practise of parking vehicles on internal roads of Film City.

The third multilevel parking facility behind the Botanic Garden Metro station in Sector 38A will prove to be a boon for Metro commuters.

The nine-level parking lot with a capacity to accommodate 7,000 four-wheelers is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 500 crore. The parking lot is being built in three parts and will be completed by May 31, 2018.

The Botanic Garden metro station will be an interchange point for the Kalindi Kunj metro line, which will further be extended to Indira Gandhi International airport in Delhi.