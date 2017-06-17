Noida: 16 injured in separate road accidents

Sixteen people were injured after the vehicles in which they were travelling overturned in two separate road accidents on Saturday morning.

The injured people were shifted to the district hospital and their condition was said to be stable.

Police officials said the first accident took place around 6:15am, when a bus carrying 50 employees of a private company overturned near the Sector 57 intersection after it was hit by another bus coming from Khoda.

They said the employees had boarded the bus from the 12-22 intersection at 6am and were on way to their manufacturing unit in Sector 59.

On reaching the Sector 57 intersection, the bus driver jumped the signal and it was hit by a speeding bus.

The bus overturned and collided with a stationary truck. The incident caused grievous injuries to 13 employees. A police team from the Sector 57 police post rushed to the spot and injured were shifted to the district hospital.

“The bus is owned by a private aggregator that ferries the employees of a company in Sector 59. After accident, the drivers of both the buses escaped from the spot. The buses were removed from the spot to avoid traffic snarls,” said Dilip Singh Bisht, station house officer of Sector 58 police station.

In another accident, a mini truck overturned near the sector 16A flyover when the driver failed to negotiate a turn. Police officials said the truck was carrying the snacks of a reputed brand and was on way to Noida from New Delhi.

The speeding truck after crossing the flyover took a left turn towards Noida and hit a WagonR car and overturned. Three occupants of the truck -- Kishan Lal, Sharad Yadav and Suraj -- were injured.

“The accident took place around 7am after which locals made a call to police control room and injured were shifted to the district hospital. The truck was removed with the help of crane from the road,” said a senior police officer of sector 20 police station.