Noida: 181 drivers fined for wrong-lane driving, illegal parking

In a joint drive launched by Noida authority and traffic police against illegal parking and wrong-lane driving , as many as 181 vehicles were fined in Noida and Greater Noida on Monday.

The drive against the violations took place at Logix Mall in Sector 32A, outside the GIP Mall in Sector 38A, Sector 6 and Sector 18 in Noida City, while it covered Knowledge Park area in Greater Noida.

According to traffic , 53 vehicles were towed away, 73 were fined on the spot for driving in the wrong lane. In Knowledge Park area, 55 vehicles found driving in the wrong lane were fined. Traffic police has pressed three cranes into service to tow away vehicles these are parked at Botanic Garden.

The vehicles are being towed for illegal parking and are later released from Botanic Garden after paying a penalty of Rs 400. The drive is aimed at streamlining traffic movement on city roads.

Officials said due to haphazard parking of vehicles and wrong lane driving, the main carriageway of most roads have reduced motorable space. This creates bottlenecks and lead to long traffic snarls.

“The drive should be continued till people are sensitised about traffic norms. Such drives have been initiated earlier as well, but the impact has been minimal. This time we are hopeful that the administration is serious about the problem. Moreover, the Noida authority should also install boards so that people have an idea about designated parking places,” Amanpreet Singh, a resident of Sector 18.

Noida authority chief executive officer Deepak Agarwal said he has directed all circle officers to act against illegal parking and all sorts of encroachments on public land.

Noida authority has also decided to demolish illegal structures that have come up on the main as well as internal roads in sectors 62, 37, 135 and 58.

“I have directed that encroachment be removed from Udyog Marg, Dadri-Surajpur-Chhalera Road, Labour Chowk, Gole Chakkar in Sector 15 and from internal roads in Sector 62, among other areas,” Agarwal said.

On Sunday, during an interaction of residents with the UP director general of police, Aggarwal said the project engineers have been made responsible to check illegal parking and encroachments in their respective areas.