Noida: 45-year-old dies in hit-and-run incident

A 45-year-old man died after a speeding car hit his bike near Salarpur underpass in Dankaur area of Greater Noida on Saturday night. The police said the man was on his way home from Jaypee Sports City, where he worked as a security guard.

The police identified the man as Bhikari Singh and said the incident took place around 9.30pm. The police were informed about the incident by passersby who found Singh bleeding profusely.

A patrol team rushed to the spot and took Singh to a nearby hospital, but the doctors declared him brought dead.

The police said that Singh’s bike was hit by a speeding Maruti Swift Dzire that was coming from the opposite direction. They said the car had rammed the bike and Singh was flung into the air due to the impact.

“After the bike was hit, it was flung into the air due to the impact. The victim was critically injured. Some people saw the car driver fleeing the spot with the vehicle but they could not note its registration number,” said Farmood Ali Pundir, station house officer of Dankaur police station.

Pundir also said that a case of death due to negligence was registered against the unidentified persons in the incident. “At present, there is no clue in this case. We will scan footage of CCTV cameras from nearby areas to ascertain the registration number of the vehicle, which help us to arrest the driver at the time of the incident,” said Pundir.

Police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination. Singh had received multiple fractures and a deep cut in his head, causing his death on the spot.

Singh was a native of Dongerpur village in Dankaur and was working as a security guard for two years. He is survived by his wife Poonam, three daughters and a son, the police said.