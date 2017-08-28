Noida: 50-member team to look after tree pruning, clean waste from parks

The Noida authority’s horticulture department has formed a 50-member team that is pruning overgrown trees, cleaning waste in parks and green belts and carrying out minor repair of broken walls of parks in residential and industrial areas across the city.

The objective, officials said, was to address residents’ complaints with regard to horticulture work. The authority’s horticulture department has formed a team because after rainy season bushes and trees had overgrown in parks, central verges and green belts thereby spoiling their aesthetic designs. Residents have also been demanding pruning of trees because some trees touch electricity wires, causing sparks.

“We have formed teams because residents’ have multiple horticultural problems in their areas. We are addressing all issues in one go in each area,” said Omvir Singh, director of the Noida authority’s horticulture department.

The authority had formed the team on August 21 and so far has covered Sectors 23, 24, 25, 34, 63 and 12.

“We will take up one sector a day for six days a week. We clean filth from parks, repair broken patches and also prune trees, wherever it is required. I have instructed my staff to first prune trees where they are touching electricity wires,” said Singh.

Residents in many sectors have been demanding pruning of trees and also maintenance of parks for a long time.

“Trees in our sector are overgrown and need immediate pruning as many of them often touch electricity wires causing sparks. With heavy winds blowing with showers, overgrown branches of trees can lead to accident if the authority does not prune them. Also, the authority’s horticulture department should make a list of areas, where trees touch the electricity wires and keep them pruning regularly to avoid fire-related incidents,” said Vipin Chauhan, a resident of sector 49.

Environmentalist Vikrant Tongad, however, is of the view that the authority should do light pruning of trees if there is no electricity wire issue.

“Pruning, where tree branches are touching electricity wires is important and needed. But if that is not the case, the authority should avoid heavy pruning as it harms the tree. Heavy pruning should be avoided because we already face air pollution,” said Tongad.