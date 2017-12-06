Noida: Admin issues notices to 17 establishments for illegal parking

The city magistrate on Tuesday issued notices to 17 institutions and establishments for illegal parking of vehicles outside their premises.

The district administration is cracking down on establishments occupying public spaces for parking vehicles, with an aim to decongest city roads.

City magistrate Mahinder Singh issued notices under Section 133 (conditional order for removal of nuisance) of the code of criminal procedure, 1973, to 17 establishments for illegal parking.

“Another reason behind the crackdown on illegal parking is to control the pollution. Vehicular congestion is a major contributor to air pollution,” said Utsav Sharma, assistant environment engineer, Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board.

Recently, Singh had sent notices to Logix Mall in Sector 32, Amity University in Sector 125, U-Flex Company in Sector 60 and Accenture & Metlife offices in Sector 168 over illegal parking.

“We have sent notices to multiple establishments, including hotels and commercial complexes. We are going to take strict action against those parking vehicles illegally. We have asked the traffic police to keep updating the list of places where illegal parking continues,” he said.

The notice states that all offenders should stop illegal parking of vehicles coming to their premises. The firms are also told that after the deadline, they will have to appear at the city court to defend why their permits and licences shouldn’t be cancelled.

The notices were sent after the traffic police asked the district administration for appropriate action against establishments that are creating traffic problems.

After analysing the traffic and parking issues, district magistrate BN Singh had asked the city magistrate to start sending notices.

Also, officials of the UPPCB, fire department and tehsils concerned inspected several brick kilns on Wednesday and found that five kilns were in the initial stages of resuming operations.

Of these five, one kiln was in Dadri, one in Jewar and three in Sadar area of the district. None of the kilns had the permissions to operate from UPPCB. As per the instructions of the district administration, fire brigades were called to stop operations at four kilns. The kiln owners were also warned against resuming operations without obtaining necessary clearances.