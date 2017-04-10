Noida administration asks schools not to take action on children of protesting parents

In the wake of continued agitation by a group of parents against fee hike by schools, the city magistrate has issued a notice to all private schools in the district asking them to not take disciplinary action against students whose parents have not paid hiked fee.

“Parents who have been protesting against fee hike by private schools have been assured that their children won’t suffer due to their agitation. We are issuing a notice to all private schools, asking them to not take disciplinary action against students whose parents who have not paid the fees, till an order is issued by the state government,” Ramanujan Singh, city magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar, said.

Dozens of parents went on a silent march to the collectorate on Sunday demanding state intervention into the tussle between them and private schools.

For the last two weeks, various parents’ groups had been protesting against fee hike by private schools in the district. Many parents had refused to pay the hiked fee and alleged that the hike was unjustified.

The protest intensified after Delhi Public School, Gautam Budh Nagar, struck off names of 45 students from the school rolls.

However, in the light of recent development, 40 students have been readmitted to DPS after their parents agreed to pay the fee later.

Taking cognizance of the matter, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had held a meeting with the officials of the state education department and the possibility of introducing a regulatory body for private schools was discussed.

Following the city magistrate’s order, parents are now hopeful that the fee will be rolled back.

“Singh had assured us that the district administration won’t let the kids suffer due to the tussle between the parents and school bodies. We welcome this step as it will guarantee that children will no longer be targeted,” Niti Srivastava, a parent, said.

Parents are hopeful that schools will not stoop to punishing children for protesting the fee hike.

“We have always insisted on proper dialogue between schools and protesting parents. Children shouldn’t have been targeted in the first place,” Srivastava said.

DPS principal Indira Kohli said that the school has readmitted 40 students who names were earlier struck off the rolls. “As many as 40 students have been recalled and their classes have resumed. We are in talks with the rest of the parents about sending their children back to us. No disciplinary action will be taken against the students,” said Kohli