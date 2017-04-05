Noida administration to hold ‘peace meet’ between RWAs, Africans

The district administration of Gautam Budh Nagar has constituted two teams, each headed by a subdivisional magistrate, to hold meetings between foreigners and residents’ welfare association members.

Officials said that the move will ensure a cordial relationship between Africans residing in Greater Noida and locals, following the recent racial attacks.

The incident that triggered the tension was the death of 17-year-old boy Manish Khari, caused due to a drug overdose. Residents of the society where Khari lived, NSG Society, accused the Nigerians residing in the building of drugging the boy.

Following the accusations, the police had taken the Nigerians into custody but released them after questioning due to a lack of evidence. The next day, locals had organised a candlelight march, during which Africans were attacked by unknown persons.

Officials said that the meetings are aimed at resolving the problems of the student community living in the city. Officials said that RWAs play an important role and this interaction between students and RWA members can assure them safety. African nationals will also hold discussions with the security in-charge of their societies to highlight the problems they are facing, officials said.

“We are a democratic nation and we will put all efforts to ensure that the students are safe. The administration teams will also sit with them to understand their problems. Our job is to bridge the gap caused by the recent attack on Africans in Greater Noida,” NP Singh, the district magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar, said.

Singh, who also interacted with African students, assured them that the police and the administration are working to help them and action will be taken against those who posted objectionable content against them on social networking sites.

Singh was talking to the African nationals on the occasion of a friendly football match organised between two teams, comprising students of many countries, at Sharda University. The representatives of African students also interacted with the embassy officials and highlighted their problems before the match.