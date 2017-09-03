Noida: Amrapali buyers protest, take out march

Amrapali homebuyers on Sunday carried a procession to register their protest against the group and the district administration for not being able to solve their problems.

Around 700 homebuyers took part in the procession called ‘armano ki arthi’ (Bier of desires) as part of their ongoing protest against the Amrapali group.

Buyers carried a symbolic bier with slogans written on it and marched from the corporate office of Amrapali in Sector 62 to the Noida Stadium.

Buyers have been protesting for weeks now and they have decided to make it indefinite. “Recently, we had met ministers of state and shared our woes but we haven’t got any concrete plan of action to resolve the ongoing issue between buyers and the builders.

“In the meeting, we were told that deadlines had been issued to builders to complete the projects but what about the load of EMIs and interest we are bearing?” said Hitesh Nakhashi, buyer at the Dream Valley project.

A committee of three ministers appointed by the Uttar Pradesh state cabinet held a meeting and tried to assure buyers that the state government was ‘determined’ to find a solution to their problems.

Industries minister Satish Mahana, urban housing minister Suresh Khanna and state minister (independent charge) of cane development and sugar mills Suresh Rana visited Noida recently.

On Sunday, hundreds of buyers hit the roads with a bier to show that their dream of owning a house had become impossible after Amrapali group failed to hand over flats on time.

“We are trying everything to register our protest and we won’t give up till the government comes up with a concrete plan for buyers of Amrapali projects. In the Jaypee issue, the builder has been told that 600 flats should be handed over every month. We want a similar kind of decision for us,” said Vinit Mishra, a buyer at Golf Homes project.

Shiv Priya, director of Amrapali group, had a different take on the whole issue, “The ministers met the buyers. CREDAI has come into the picture to resolve the issue. Buyers need to be a bit patient. This issue needs time to get resolved. Protesting everyday like this will not help anybody. If they are not ready to trust the government also, then we are helpless.”

Buyers claimed there are projects that can be completed in few months if the builder wants. “There are buildings that are almost completed. The state should ensure at least such projects should be completed and handed over to the people who are bearing heavy EMIs,” added Mishra.

People shouted slogans against the builders and the administration, blaming them for the troubles.

“The case of Amrapali is a difficult one because now people have registered FIRs against the group. The state has to interfere in a better way when hundreds of citizens have come on the road asking for their right,” said Jitendra.

The Amrapali Group had in 2009 launched Amrapali Dream Valley project with a total of 47 towers in Sector Tech Zone-4. Of 12,000 dwelling units, around 8,000 flats have already been sold but the builder has completed only 40% of the construction work. Homebuyers claimed they have already paid almost 80% of the total flat cost.