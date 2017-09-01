Noida: Arihant Arden residents complain of water seepage in basement

Water seepage in the basement of residential society — Arihant Arden — in Noida Extension has upset over 1,000 residents, who feel threatened that it is affecting the base of the residential towers.

Residents said that throughout the day, water keeps flowing from the ceiling and walls of the basements in all the towers. They said that the problem is perennial because of which walls have also developed cracks. If timely action is not taken by the builder, the seepage will continue and can lead to building collapse.

The society has 14 towers, of which 10 have been completed. The process of handing possession started in May 2016. Residents alleged that the water seepage is visible in every basement.

“Water keeps trickling down the walls and ceilings of these basements. People are unable to park their cars fearing damage. At various portions cement has eroded and there’s a risk of chunks of concrete falling off and damaging parked vehicles. We spent their hard earned money to set up our homes here, but the seepage has reached alarming proportions,” Mayur Aggarwal, a resident, said.

Locals alleged that the issue was raised many a time with the maintenance wing and builder for redressal, but nothing positive has come out it.

“It is been over a year since flat owners took possession from the builder. No one is paying heed to our requests. It is affecting the structure and vehicles have to be parked haphazardly in an open area. Basements ensure safety of vehicles, but it is the other way round in our colony,” Deepak Nandal, another resident, said.

However, the builder said that the society was partially completed and work is still under way. Rajesh Jain, director, Arhihant Builders, said, “When we started giving possession to owners, the common area was not yet ready. Work on four towers was in progress and 10 other towers were allotted. We left some of the basement work because of the four towers that were under construction. Work on these towers has almost finished and we will ensure that the problem of seepage is resolved at the earliest.”