Noida: Army man claims he was beaten up by policemen in Jewar

A 25-year-old army personnel was allegedly beaten up by five policemen in Neemka village of Jewar on August 24 evening. The victim claimed he was beaten up when he tried to stop police officials who were allegedly demanding money from drivers on the Khurja-Jewar Road.

The victim, Anuj Kumar Sharma, is a sepoy in the Indian Army and is presently posted in the 48 Rashtriya Rifle unit in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. Sharma said that he had come to his village on leave a couple of days ago and went for a walk on Tuesday (August 24) in his fields.

“I was returning home around 7pm when I saw five to six police personnel taking money from the drivers of tractors and trucks passing through the area. I intervened and raised objection to it. They asked about my identity and I told them that I am an army personnel. After giving them proof of my identity, they took me inside their vehicle and started beating me up,” Sharma said.

He said that he was allegedly beaten up with batons because of which he lost consciousness. “On August 25 when I woke up, I realised I was in a police station. The same day I was taken to the court and later shifted to a jail in Kasna. Somehow, my family members got to know of my situation and got me out of jail,” Sharma said.

Police had registered a case against him under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of Indian Penal Code. The case was filed at Jewar police station.

“There are injury marks on my body and I am unable to walk. I have filed a complaint, but no one has contacted me and no medical examination has been conducted. I want justice. The culprits should be punished. I am supposed to join my new post soon, but I am not able to walk,” Sharma said.

After being released from jail, the jawan met senior superintendent of police, Gautam Budh Nagar Love Kumar on Monday and narrated his ordeal.

The SSP has forwarded the matter to circle officer Satish Kumar for inquiry.

Love Kumar said, “An inquiry has been ordered into the matter as there are allegations and counter allegations. The circle officer will investigate the matter and submit his report soon.”