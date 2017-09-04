Noida authority asks PAN Oasis developers to address buyers

The Noida authority on Monday directed the PAN Oasis Group to address issues of homebuyers and submit its reply by September 15. The issues include late delivery of flats and issuance of occupancy certificate in flats without providing proper amenities.

The authority direction came in response to the demands made by homebuyers.

“We have directed the PAN Oasis Group to solve issues raised by the homebuyers at the earliest,” said Santosh Kumar, officer on special duty of the Noida authority.

Homebuyers have been meeting the Noida authority for relief for a long time but nothing positive has happened so far.

Homebuyers in PAN Oasis residential society in Sector 70 on May 2, 2017 had met with the Noida authority officials seeking action against the developers of the project for giving possession of flats without obtaining an occupancy certificate and reneging on promised facilities.

Developers Patel Group, Amrapali Group and Nirala Developers are building PAN Oasis, an 18-tower project with 2,000 flats. In 2009, the developers had promised to hand over the flats to buyers by 2012, but even after a four year delay, the project is yet to be finished.

On April 19, the Allahabad high court ordered the Noida authority to complete the process of consideration of objections expeditiously within one month from the date of receipt of the order. The order was issued in response to a plea filed by buyer Kapil Kumar. The order was delivered by HC chief justice Dilip B Bhonsale and justice Yashwant Varma.

The court has also directed the counsel for Noida authority to ensure that the builder does not grant possession of the flats to buyers without obtaining an occupancy certificate from Noida authority.

On September 24, 2015, the authority had issued a public notice inviting objections and suggestions over the issuance of occupancy certificate to the building.

Kumar had moved the court after the developer and the Noida authority did not pay heed to his objections regarding the issuance of occupancy certificate for an incomplete residential building.

“I filed my objections and questioned how the authority could issue an occupancy certificate (that is issued only after the building is complete with all necessary facilities) without the builder providing basic facilities and not finishing construction. As my objections were not paid attention to, I moved the court,” Kumar said.

Vivek Kumar, another buyer, said, “The builder had violated the UP Apartments Act on several grounds. The realtors revised the layout plan of the project without buyers’ consent. The green area /parks inside the project were converted into a commercial building. The builder has granted physical possession to commercial establishments/shops without procuring the occupancy certificate and which was permitted by Noida authority illegally.”

The Noida authority officials have assured implementation of the court order.

Homebuyers said the Noida authority officials have now assured them of taking action against the builder over the irregularities.

“I hope the Noida authority will act on our demands as they have made a promise in this regard,” said Kapil Kumar.

A spokesperson for PAN Oasis said, “We will follow the directions made by the Noida authority in the meeting.”