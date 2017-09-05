Noida authority carries out demolition drive to free land in Gejha, farmers protest

The Noida authority carried out a massive demolition operation on Tuesday to free its 20,000 square metres of commercial land in Gejha village next to sector 105, triggering protests by farmers.

The authority said the farmers had allegedly built shops and other buildings on government land without any sanction as per building norms.

The authority started the demolition exercise at 8am with nine JCBs and a team of 250 police personnel and continued it till 6.30pm.

“The demolition drive will continue for the next two days as we want to free 20,000 square metres of commercial land worth Rs 200 crore. The farmers had accepted compensation for this land and also filed cases in the Allahabad high court but did not get any relief. The authority will allot residential plots soon. Farmers should not construct buildings without approval,” said RK Mishra, additional chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

Opposing the demolition exercise, farmers led by Bharatiya Kisan union leaders from Gejha village staged a protest against the Noida authority outside its headquarters in sector 6. They were upset after the authority demolished the commercial structure in Gejha.

The farmers - Devendra Tyagi and Bobby Tyagi - who own the building alleged that they built the structure on their land because earlier in 2011 the authority had allowed it.

Farmers alleged that the authority had not allotted 10% residential plots against the land acquired for development as per the rules.

“The farmers had constructed the building because the authority is yet to allot residential plots. Why did not the authority provide plots for farmers’ use?” said Begraj Gurjar, a BKU leader.

The farmers said if the authority continued the demolition, they will protest once again.

“We stopped the protest after additional CEO AK Shrivastava assured to look into our issue. If the authority will not listen to us, then we will stage a bigger protest,” said Sheoraj Singh, a farmer leader.