Noida authority notifies officers, overstaying in official accommodation

The Noida authority has started sending notices to around 30 senior district officials and asked them to vacate authority owned residential flats after those officers allegedly refused to acknowledge government policies to move out if they get transferred or retired.

Officials of the Noida authority said, many officers have also been slapped with penalties of Rs 12 lakh and above for continuing to live in the flats as they have refused to move out even after their eligibility was over.

There are over 300 residential flats and quarters owned by the Noida authority in the area. Officials said that, of these there are over 80 such flats which have been “forcefully occupied by various level officers from the district who have been either transferred or are retired.” Authority has decided to take strict action against such officers for which it has started sending notices to vacate the place along with the penalties and dues which they have to pay now.

According to the rules and regulations, Noida authority charges Rs 100 per square meter every month as penalty if any officer refuses to vacate the flat after their retirement or transfer, officials said. As per the policy, an officer can continue living in the same flat for two months by giving the rent after they get transferred. After two months, they have to pay double the actual rent for another two months. After four months also, if any officer continues living in the authority owned flat then they have to pay double rent along with the penalty.

“We have started sending notices to officers who are not vacating flats and quarters. Officers who come on new postings have to face trouble because flats are already occupied by previous employees,” said AK Srivastava, Additional CEO of Noida authority.

Noida authority is also going to send notices to officers who were given plots to build houses but they are still living in official flats.

“The process of sending notices along with pending dues and penalties has started. We have strict instructions to follow every possible legal way to get these flats vacated,” said Rajesh Kumar Singh, officer on special duty.

Recently, District Magistrate had written to the Chief Secretary of the state that even after requesting many times, Noida Authority failed to provide residences to newly posted officers.

“It is important for newly appointed officers to get government or semi-government residence but there has been a scarcity of flats. There are officers who have been transferred but are still living there. Arranging flats for new officers should be the priority and all the procedures as per law should be followed in the process,” said BN Singh, District Magistrate.

There are different categories of authority owned flats according to the rank of officer. Anybody who lives in these flats, their HRA from the salary bracket goes directly to the authority as rent. The Noida authority has been facing criticism for not being able to provide residences to newly appointed state and police officials.