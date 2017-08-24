Noida authority says will follow Allahabad HC order against illegal structures in society

The Noida authority on Thursday said that it will act against illegal constructions in Grihapravesh housing project in sector 77 as per the law.

The move comes a day after the Allahabad high court ordered the authority to inspect the site, if necessary, and act in accordance with the law.

The high court order on August 23 came in response to a plea filed by the realty firm, Grihapravesh, which developed an apartment complex in Sector 77. The Grihapravesh builder launched the housing project in 2011 and delivered 501 dwelling units on December 9, 2015.

The builder has filed a plea in high court against the Noida authority’s two notices issued on July 4 and August 9, 2017.

The authority, in these two notices, made specific reference to certain deficiencies expecting the developer to comply with the same within the time prescribed therein, failing which, it said it would issue demolition orders.

The senior counsel appearing for the petitioner, Grihapravesh, submitted that the firm will address all the deficiencies that are necessary under the provisions of Law/Regulations within a period of four weeks from August 23 and submit a report to the authority concerned thereafter.

“The authority concerned shall thereafter, once again examine the compliance, if necessary, after site visit and if still they find that compliance is either not done or certain more compliances are necessary, they may so indicate to the petitioner, and if he fails to comply with the same, may proceed to take appropriate action in accordance with law (sic),” read the court order.

The authority officials said that the order vindicated their stand with regard to illegal structure in the housing project.

“HC order has justified our action against the builder that has constructed illegal structures inside the housing project. We will implement the HC order,” Santosh Kumar, officer on special duty, Noida authority, said.

The builder claimed it was already complying with the building regulations.

“The Noida authority was unnecessarily troubling me with notices and abrupt inspections with certain motives. I delivered the project in 2015. Why is the authority harassing me now? I welcome the HC order. I feel a sense of safety because all activities will be carried out as per the order. If the authority keeps hassling me, I will seek justice from the court. Since March end, the authority has been harassing me. It prompted me to move court,” Abhay Kumar CMD, Grihapravesh, said.

Noida authority OSD Santosh Kuamr refuted all allegations levelled by the builder.