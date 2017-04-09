Noida authority schedules meeting with builders, buyers to resolve stuck projects

The Noida and Greater Noida authorities will start holding meetings with builders and homebuyers, project-wise, from Monday to resolve issues delaying handover of flats. Officials said that they will discuss the issues delaying the project in detail with both parties.

Thousands of homebuyers in Noida and Greater Noida have been left in the lurch for four to five years as builders have failed to deliver houses on time citing a slowdown in the realty market. There are 86 under-construction group housing projects in Noida and 95 in Greater Noida area that are behind the schedule.

A major problem faced by homebuyers is the delay in possession of flats and failure of realtors to provide promised amenities.

Before the 2017 assembly polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had promised to resolve homebuyers’ issues if it was elected to form the government. Now, the state government has directed the officials to look into the issues and take action against erring builders.

“Addressing homebuyers’ issues is a priority. I have instructed all departments — planning, finance and group housing — to make a detailed plan for meeting each realtor whose project faces problems and is troubling homebuyers. We will discuss all problems with buyers and builders to find out viable solutions,” Deepak Agarwal, the chief executive officer of the Noida and Greater Noida authorities, said.

To begin with, the authority has on Monday called a meeting of Amrapali Group and homebuyers in Amrapali Zodiac project in Sector 120 at the administrative office of the Noida authority in Sector 6. On April 12, the authority will discuss issues related to the Amrapali Silicon City in Sector 76.

Issues pertaining to the Shubhkamna Buildtech project in Sector 137 will be discussed on April 13 and on April 18, representatives of Unitech Limited in Sector 117 are scheduled to meet buyers and authority officials.

“We have decided to take up the issues of all struck projects, one by one. Homebuyers can lodge a complaint at the authority office and our planning department will make a schedule to discuss their problems with the builder concerned,” Agarwal said.

The authority had held similar meetings in May 2016 as well but it did not have an effect in expediting projects or providing relief to buyers.

“We hope these meeting will yield results and benefit homebuyers. We will try to find a solution if a realtor is facing financial issues in a particular project,” Agarwal said.