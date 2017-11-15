Noida authority sprinkles water on trees in Sector 125 to control pollution

The Noida authority in association with the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board officials (UPPCB) sprinkled on Wednesday water on trees along Sector 125 roads with an aim to mitigate air pollution.

The “artificial rain” was arranged only in this sector, located along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, to test whether it would a helpful measure in reducing pollution levels.

The Noida authority and the UPPCB drew flak from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) recently for their indifference towards implementing the graded action plan that was made to fight pollution.

A Sector 77 resident, Amit Gupta, in his petition before the NGT, had told the bench that the officials were not taking effective steps to reduce pollution.

In response to the petition, on November 13, the NGT came down heavily on the authority and asked its officials if they valued human life at all. The tribunal then directed the officials to take immediate steps to reduce pollution.

“We experimented with the artificial rain to determine if it could help reduce particulate matter (PM)2.5 and PM10. The test confirmed that it does help reduce air pollution. Now, the UPPCB will submit the report on the experiment to the Central Pollution Control Board and it will in turn submit the report to the NGT,” said RK Singh, officer on special duty, Noida authority.

The authority chairman and CEO Alok Tandon and UPPCB engineers were present at the site where the experiment took place.

The authority and the UPPCB team sprinkled water from a height of 20 feet on a 10-metre wide road located around the automatic air quality monitoring station in Sector 125.

“We selected an area of around 1000 metres in the immediate vicinity of the air monitoring station. We sprinkled water on roads to stop dust from getting mixed in air. We started the exercise at 10.30am and continued it till 12.30pm,” Singh said.

At 10.30am the PM10 reading was 473 and at 12.30pm, after the artificial rain, the PM10 level came down to 325. Similarly, the PM2.5 reading was 252 at 10.30am and at 12.30 pm, it came was down to 202.

The authority used 25 tankers for the water sprinkling exercise. A tanker carries about 5,000 to 10,000 litres.

The authority is repeating the exercise in other sectors such as 70, 77, 76 and 79.

“If the UPPCB and the NGT allow us, then we will continue this exercise in other areas to reduce air pollution,” Singh said.

As per the UPPCB station in Sector 125, the air quality index on Wednesday was in the ‘severe’ category with a reading of 462, down from 500 on Tuesday evening.