Noida authority to crack down on those flouting industrial land use by-laws

The Noida authority has decided to cancel the lease deed of building owners who are running other businesses on plots meant for industrial use and setting up information technology (IT) units.

Officials said that the activities in violation of the permitted land use are burdening civic facilities and compounding existing problems. A major problem due to such activities is parking on roads that result in snarls.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has issued directions to the top officials in each district to clear all encroachments, including parking of vehicles on roads. The Noida authority is facing a major challenge to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the roads.

“I will get done a survey of all areas where the authority has allotted industrial and IT plots. If it is found that the building owner is involved in running activities other than those permitted, we will take strict action against the allottee, including cancellation of the lease deed,” Deepak Agarwal, chief executive officer of Noida authority, said.

Illegal activities on industrial plots in sectors 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 58, 59, 60, 63, 63 and 65, among others, are rampant, officials said. Owners of a large number of plots who have been allotted land for industrial and IT use are allowing the use of their premises for other purposes.

Many have rented out their premises for office use, which is illegal, said officials. The authority allots industrial plots at cheap rates to encourage industrial growth in order to create jobs. Plots meant for office or other commercial activities are sold at much higher rates than ones meant for industrial use.

In 2013 too, the authority had started a campaign against those running offices on industrial plots. However, the issue fizzled out and the building owners continued to flout the by-laws.

“Once the survey report is ready, we will look into the cases in which the authority had issued notices in 2013. If the building owners are repeatedly violating the conditions of the lease deed, we will promptly cancel the allotment of plot,” Agarwal said.