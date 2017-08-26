Noida: BJP legislator to take out ‘march’ for revival of river Hindon

Demanding the revival of river Hindon and the removal of encroachments from its floodplains in Gautam Budh Nagar, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) legislator from Jewar, Dhirendra Singh will start a ‘padayatra’ (a march) from Greater Noida on September 3.

Singh, who will be joined by residents and social groups, will begin from Knowledge Park area towards Chhijarsi.The march would be taken out to create awareness among people who live along the Hindon river as to how they can ensure its cleanliness and help in its revival.

According to Singh, the march will alert the officials of the district administration, Noida and Greater Noida authority, to take action against the rampant encroachments on the floodplains of the river.

Singh said, “We will start the campaign from our own district. There is a dire need to aware people not to encroach upon the riverbed. The yatra will also bring us in contact with the ground level situation and to know that how encroachments are taking place. As a public representative, I have plans to take up the matter with the state government.”

Singh said people from other districts can also take a call and highlight the issue. According to him, in Gautam Budh Nagar alone, nearly 2.5 lakh houses are constructed along the Hindon.

“This raises an important question that how officials did not stop it. We will create awareness among the people not to pollute it anymore. During the yatra, the experts accompanying us can see how industrial discharge goes to the Hindon,“ said Singh.

He also said that officials need to hold talks with the industries. “The industrial effluent goes into the Hindon river thus polluting it. It is the responsibility of the officials of the all the district through which the river passes that a scientific method is adopted about keeping it clean,” he added.

Earlier in 2011, the district administration of Gautam Budh Nagar had issued warning against construction on the floodplains. People were told that the registration will not be recognized.