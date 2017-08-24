Noida: Builder loses society maintenance to residents’ body

The Noida authority has directed realty firm Omaxe Buildhome Limited to handover the maintenance of Grand Omaxe project in Sector 93B to the apartment owners’ association (AOA) in 15 days, failing which it will initiate action against the firm.

The authority issued a notice in this regard on August 21.

The Grand Omaxe project, which comprises 1,320 flats in 22 towers, was launched in 2008. Residents started shifting to the project from 2011. At present, there are around 5,000 residents in the society.

According to the complaint submitted by residents to the Noida authority, Omaxe Buildhome Limited is not transferring interest-free maintenance security (IFMS) amount of Rs12 crore to the AOA. The residents alleged that the builder has been harassing them for several years now.

“The builder is directed to handover the maintenance along with funds to the elected AOA and inform the authority of its compliance with the order. We have issued directions as per Section 14(5) of UP Apartment Act, 2010. We will act against the builder as per law for flouting direction,” Atal Kumar Rai, an additional chief executive officer of the Noida authority, said.

On June 21, the authority had directed Omaxe Buildhome to hand over the maintenance but the builder did not follow the direction. The residents once again filed a complaint with the authority and sought help.

“I have also provided the authority’s notice to the Omaxe Buildhome officials about its implementation. I hope now the builder will adhere to the authority’s instructions and stop troubling us,” PVS Prakash, secretary of the AOA, Grand Omaxe society, said.

On January 22, the authority successfully conducted elections for the AOA following a September 2016 high court order in this regard. However, the maintenance of the housing complex is not being transferred, residents said.

Residents said that if the builder does not transfer the maintenance of the building, they will face multiple civic issues in future. “We want to hand over the maintenance to the AOA. We will look into the notice issued by the authority,” said an Omaxe Buildhome spokesperson.