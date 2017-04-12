Noida businessman kills partner’s wife and son, injures 3 in brutal home invasion

A Noida man shot dead his business partner’s wife and son at their Sector 39 home on Tuesday night. He also stabbed his business partner, another son and servant, but all three survived the attack and are admitted at the intensive care unit of Kailash hospital in Sector 28, Noida.

Cops said the motive behind the brutal attack was money dispute between the two as they are in the business of money lending.

According to police, Ajay Khurana was at home when his business partner Rajesh Jolly visited the E block house of the Khurana’s in sector 39 and allegedly attacked the family, killing Ajay’s wife Anju and son Ankush.

Police said Jolly knocked the door around 11 pm on Tuesday night and when the domestic help Raju opened the door, he was stabbed with a sharp-edged weapon multiple times.

Read more

Jolly then opened fire on Khurana’s son Ankush who was having dinner. His mother came out of the room and tried to raise an alarm, but she too was attacked.

According to police, Jolly had come to kill Khurana and was searching him inside the house. Jolly opened gunfire on Khurana also but he escaped unhurt, the police added.

In the frenzy, Khurana’s another son Amit caught hold of Jolly. The father and son both pounced on Jolly. However, Jolly attacked both of them with sharp-edged weapon, causing multiple injuries to the father and son.

Locals who heard the gunshots informed the police and a team reached the spot. Accused Jolly was taken into custody.

Read more

Police said Anju had received bullet injury in the chest while Ankush was hit with a bullet in the head.

Spokesperson of Kailash Hospital said Anju and Ankush were brought dead to the hospital while Khurana, his son Amit and Raju are under observation in the intensive care unit.

Superintendent of Police (City) Dinesh Yadav said, “Preliminary investigations suggest Khurana and Jolly had a dispute over money because of which the incident took place. The case is being investigated. Both used to lend money to people on interest.”