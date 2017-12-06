Noida: Canter torched, vehicles damaged in protest against speeding trucker who ran over duo on bike

A canter was set ablaze and windshields of over scores of vehicles were broken by angry protesters on Wednesday after a security guard died and his friend was seriously injured in an incident of speeding in Dankaur. Irate residents blocked traffic for over an hour on the Pushta Road on Wednesday morning.

The deceased, Arjun Sharma, 27, was returning with his friend, Amit, to their home in Latifpur village. Both were working together at a private factory in Greater Noida as security guards in the 8am-8pm shift.

The police said that around 8.30pm on Tuesday, while the duo was on their way home. Their bike was hit by a speeding truck on Pushta Road near Atta Fatehpur village. Passersby spotted the duo bleeding profusely and informed the police.

A police team rushed to the spot and took them to Kailash Hospital in Greater Noida, where doctors declared Sharma, who had suffered an injury to the head, as brought dead. Amit is undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Piyush Kumar Singh, circle officer, Greater Noida-2, said, “The truck driver fled the spot and we have registered a case of hit-and-run at Dankaur police station. We have some leads on people who triggered the violence on Wednesday and will file a case against them.”

Sharma is survived by his wife Meenu, 23, a daughter, Varsha, 4, and a son, Mayank, 3. Sharma’s relatives blocked the Kasna-Tappal Pushta Road from 10am to 11am on Wednesday.

The family members demanded the driver’s arrest at the earliest.

Vikram Singh, a resident of Latifpur, said, “It was a tragic incident and we were expecting the police to visit the area to know about the matter. On Wednesday morning, when no one came, locals started protesting on the Pushta Road that goes to Haryana and vehicles were attacked.”

The circle officer said that after receiving information about the incident, a police team immediately rushed to the spot and prevented the gathering of around 150 people from damaging vehicles.