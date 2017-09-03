Noida: Car rams bike on DND Flyway, couple grievously injured

A man and a woman were grievously injured after the bike they were riding was hit by a speeding car on Delhi-Noida-Direct Flyway on Sunday morning.

The incident took place around 6.45am when the couple was travelling on a Hero CBZ to Delhi from Noida. After crossing the DND toll plaza, the bike was hit by a speeding Hyundai Accent, driven by a cab aggregator, following which the man lost control of the bike and the couple fell.

Eyewitnesses said that both of them fell unconscious and were bleeding profusely. The man’s left foot was also allegedly chopped. Calls were made to ambulance and police, but there was a delay, they said.

“The couple had just crossed the toll plaza when an Accent car hit them. The driver tried to flee but the man who was travelling in it panicked and got the vehicle stopped. Commuters on the route kept calling the police and the ambulance but there was no response. Later, the DND management arranged an ambulance and couple was shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre in Delhi,” said Ashish Kumar Singh, an eyewitness.

By the time the police team reached the spot, the couple was already shifted. However, they were provided all the details and handed over the possessions of the couple.

Singh said, “All of us were busy in rushing the couple to the ambulance, during which the car driver fled the spot after abandoning his vehicle.”

The police have identified the injured man as Vinay Kumar Prasad, 50, resident of Nangal Raya area of southwest Delhi.

“No case has been registered in this regard yet. The family members were informed and the car was seized from the spot. Doctors said that the woman is in a critical condition,” said Anil Kumar Shai, station house officer of Sector 20 police station.